NEW YORK — Uber and Lyft will pay drivers in New York a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims and have agreed to establish a minimum wage and paid sick leave for drivers across the state, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.The settlements resolve allegations that the popular riding-hailing companies improperly charged drivers sales taxes and other fees when those costs should have been paid by customers.Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million, with the money distributed to …