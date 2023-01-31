SALT LAKE CITY — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday.Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of Esther Nakajjigo praised the judgment, saying it was the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah history.“By his verdict, Judge Bruce Jenkins has shown the world how the American justice system works to hold its …