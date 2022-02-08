A lawsuit can proceed against the University of Illinois over a denied admission to its hospital, but a federal judge struck a claim alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.Isela and Fernando Marquez sued on behalf of their daughter Chloe, a 22-year-old woman with cerebral palsy, dysphagia and a gastronomy tube. Chloe uses an iPad to communicate by text-to-speech and a symbol-supported communications app.Chloe has a history of depression, and her parents took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s …