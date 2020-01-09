A Bloomington attorney should be suspended for 60 days for practicing law without valid registration, an Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board has determined. William Layne Roberts, a former McLean County assistant state’s attorney, was removed from the ARDC’s master roll in 2017 for failing to comply with Continuing Legal Education requirements.As an attorney admitted to the bar in November 2015, Roberts was required to complete 15 hours of CLE credits, including a basic skills course, within …