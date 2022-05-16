A federal appeals court declined to clear the way for a man found guilty of slitting his drug supplier’s throat to get a new trial on a felony murder charge.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. of the Northern District of Indiana to deny Nathan S. Berkman’s petition for habeas relief.Berkman argued his Sixth Amendment right to confrontation was violated when the judge presiding over his second trial in Indiana state court — the first had …