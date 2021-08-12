Ann Claire Williams knows what it’s like to be a “first and only.” Nominated as a federal judge for the Northern District of Illinois in 1985, she became the first woman of color to serve on a U.S. district court in the Seventh Circuit.In 2000, she became the first woman of color to sit on the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.Williams’ experience as a Black woman in the industry, as well as a first-generation law student, inspired her to create Jumpstart, a free educational program for incoming …