A union insulator who injured his shoulder and leg when he tripped and fell while working at a construction site in Chicago accepted a $2.7 million settlement in his case in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Eric Brock, then 49, was employed by Time Insulation as a union insulator working at a construction site of a building in Chicago’s North Side.On May 13, 2019, Brock alleged he was carrying a box of materials through a hallway on the third floor of the building when he tripped and fell over a piece of cribbing, a …