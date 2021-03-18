The Union League Club of Chicago never agreed to sell a Claude Monet painting to a fine art company, Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen held Wednesday.In a written opinion, Cohen rejected the contention that the club and Thompson Fine Art Limited formed a contract for Thompson to buy the painting “Pommiers En Fleurs” for $7.2 million.“To establish the existence of a contract, a party must allege facts showing offer and acceptance,” Cohen wrote, citing State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co …