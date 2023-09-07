A group of about 30 employees who sued United Airlines over its COVID-19 vaccination policy have failed to assert viable claims, a federal judge ruled. In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois held that the group of plaintiffs have until Sept. 26 to file a proposed amended complaint “stating at least one viable claim over which the Court has jurisdiction” or the court will enter judgment in favor of United. Thomas Anderson and 29 other plaintiffs are …