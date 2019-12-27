Where a defendant had numerous instances where he failed to register as a sex offender and had a checkered history of evasive conduct, conditions of supervised release imposed by the U.S. District Court were not overly broad or an abuse of discretion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Nicholas Edwards distributed child pornography in 2001 and possessed child pornography in 2002. As a result of his convictions in Minnesota …