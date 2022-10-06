The False Claims Act doesn’t say anything about how to handle settlement offsets. But rather than leaving it up to judges to pick between alternative approaches on a case-by-case basis, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that this was one of the rare situations where the judiciary should pick one approach as the always-applicable “federal common law rule.”Honeywell International reportedly sold more than 50 tons of “Zylon Shield,” an anti-ballistic material, to Armor Holdings, a company that manufactures …