Where the U.S. District Court failed to adequately address Section 3553(a) factors, or defendant’s mitigating argument, remand for resentencing was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.When a police officer found a loaded handgun in the center console of Brandon Shoffner’s car during a traffic stop. Shoffner, a convicted felon, panicked and, in a futile attempt to flee, punched the officer in the nose.Shoffner later …