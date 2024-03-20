First District Appellate Justice Cynthia Y. Cobbs, Cook County Judge Celia G. Gamrath and Will County Judge John C. Anderson are the projected winners of Illinois’ contested appellate court primary races, according to unofficial election results.Cobbs’ and Gamrath’s likely wins in the Democratic primary position them to enter the general election unopposed. Anderson will now face DuPage County Judge Kenton Skarin in the general election for retired Justice Tom M. Lytton’s seat on the 3rd District Appellate Court. Lytton …