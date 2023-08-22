U.S. Bank will have to face claims from a former employee that she was subject to disparate treatment and retaliation when she was fired after taking time off from work, a federal judge ruled.But the bank does not have to face claims that it failed to accommodate the employee, who is a victim of domestic violence, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).In a written opinion and order, filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins wrote that while U.S. Bancorp …