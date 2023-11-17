The federal government is delaying a new rule that could make it easier for millions of workers to unionize after business groups challenged it in court.The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that the rule — which was scheduled to go into effect in December — will now be effective Feb. 26. The board said the delay will give it time to resolve legal challenges.The rule sets new standards for determining when two companies should be considered “joint employers” in labor negotiations. Under the current NLRB rule …