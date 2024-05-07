A 2021 Model 3 sedan is connected to a charger at a Tesla dealership. — AP Photo/David Zalubowski, FileDETROIT — Federal highway safety investigators want Tesla to tell them how and why it developed the fix in a recall of more than 2 million vehicles equipped with the company’s Autopilot partially automated driving system.Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns about whether the recall remedy worked because Tesla has reported 20 crashes since the remedy was …