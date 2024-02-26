A bread route salesman loads bread outside an Eagle Rock Albertsons store in Los Angeles. The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans. — AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, FileThe Federal Trade Commission sued to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, saying the $24.6 billion deal would eliminate competition and …