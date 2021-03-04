WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for longtime immigrants who have been convicted of a crime to avoid deportation.Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a Mexican citizen who entered the U.S. illegally and has lived in the country for 25 years.The man, Clemente Avelino Pereida, had been charged in Nebraska with using a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job and convicted under a state law against criminal impersonation.Not all …