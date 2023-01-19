WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has never been so slow.For the first time, the justices have gone more than three months without resolving any cases in which they heard arguments, since their term began in early October.By this point, they always had decided at least one case, and usually a handful, according to Adam Feldman, the creator of the Empirical SCOTUS blog.But fall turned to winter without any decisions, and not even a three-week holiday break produced any published opinions.The next opportunity is Monday …