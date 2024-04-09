The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) must face a lawsuit by a former employee who alleges failure to accommodate, discrimination and retaliation related to her age and disability.U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois declined to grant summary judgment for the defendants on a failure to accommodate and discrimination claim under the Rehabilitation Act and retaliation under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).But she dismissed the plaintiff’s claims of age discrimination, failure to …