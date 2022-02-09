Nine people arrested inside the Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago while demanding federal charges against former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke were ordered Tuesday to stay away from the courthouse for 60 days and to pay $200 fines.The five women and four men who call themselves the “Laquan Nine” had gone to the courthouse Thursday to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois demanding charges against the disgraced officer who was released from prison last …