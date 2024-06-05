A lawsuit filed by a German art collector’s descendants seeking to recover a Vincent van Gogh painting of sunflowers from its current owner does not belong in Illinois, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jeremy C. Daniel of the Northern District of Illinois held the Japanese insurance holdings company that now owns the painting does not have the minimum contacts with the state needed to be subject to the jurisdiction of the federal court in Chicago.Daniel dismissed the suit brought against …