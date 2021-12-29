Where a car has been titled as junk in any jurisdiction, the state of Illinois may not issue a rebuilt title for that vehicle, even if a different jurisdiction later issued a rebuilt title and the vehicle passes IDOT safety inspections.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.Joseph Improta purchased a 2017 Subaru WRX from Island City Auto Brokers Inc. (Island City), an Illinois used car dealer, for just over $15,000 in January 2018. Island City disclosed that …