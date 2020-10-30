A part-time employee’s home office does not render Cook County a proper venue for a lawsuit stemming from an Ohio truck collision, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week.The 5-1 majority held that Sergiu Tabirta’s suit against driver James Cummings and Gilster Mary Lee Corp. should be sent to a more appropriate court.That’s a reversal of the decision reached by the 1st District Appellate Court in March 2019, where the appellate justices found GML, a private-label food manufacturer based in Chester, did business in …