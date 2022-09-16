A state court jury ordered the National Hemophilia Foundation to pay $2 million to a physician who maintains the foundation defamed him by falsely alleging — on its website and in an email blast to its members — that he lied about his credentials and experience to get a prestigious award.The jury in Peoria County Circuit Court awarded Dr. Osvaldo H. Wesly $1.5 million in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.The jury returned the verdict Wednesday following a six-day trial. Peoria County Circuit Judge Paul …