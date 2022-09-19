A Cook County jury awarded $363 million Monday to a woman who alleged that emissions from medical device sterilization company Sterigenics caused her to develop cancer, in the first lawsuit of more than 700 set to go to trial against the company.The total included $38 million in compensatory and $325 million in punitive damages in the suit by Sue Kamuda of Willowbrook.At a news conference Monday, Patrick A. Salvi II addressed the jury awarding an amount exceeding the $346 million sought by the plaintiff’s team …