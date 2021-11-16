A jury in Vermilion County awarded $14.75 million to a woman who suffered a debilitating brain injury during childbirth in a Danville hospital.The verdict set a record for medical malpractice verdicts and settlements in Vermilion County, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter. The county’s prior high was a $5.9 million wrongful death verdict reported in November 2006.The sum included amounts for loss of a normal life, pain and suffering, and past and future medical and caretaking expenses. Karen E. Wall of the Fifth …