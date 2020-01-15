A malicious prosecution lawsuit against the Veterans Administration police force will proceed after a federal judge found a question of fact exists surrounding the circumstances of a parking lot confrontation.The suit is brought by a military veteran who was criminally charged after an altercation with a VA police officer outside the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall declined to throw out the malicious prosecution claim brought by plaintiff Victor Rayas …