Two Winnebago County motorcycle riders who were seriously injured in a 2019 crash have settled their case for $5.3 million. Cook County Circuit Judge Karen L. O’Malley dismissed the case on May 12 following a mediation before retired Cook County judge Michael Hogan of ADR Systems.Jeffery Rudd, of Machesney Park, and Kimberly Ingram, of South Beloit, were returning home from Madison on their motorcycles on Sept. 25, 2019, when the defendant, Marguerite Franklin, of Winnetka, did not stop at a stop sign and pulled into the …