An electronic components manufacturer sued by a former employee failed to make a convincing case to require the man to give his deposition in person “in these dangerous and uncertain times,” a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole granted a motion to allow Robert Smid to give a video deposition in his discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against Lisle-based Molex LLC.Molex’s argument that Smid’s deposition must be taken in person in a law office despite the COVID-19 pandemic …