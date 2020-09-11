It is going to be tough to top the broadcast excitement of this past weekend, during the “most exciting two minutes in sports.”At the Kentucky Derby, with 8-1 odds, Authentic beat out odds-on favorite Tiz the Law in a home stretch duel which became trainer Bob Baffert’s sixth time winning the historic Run for the Roses.What a thrill for Baffert, who, moments before, had to watch as his other entry, A Thousand Words, was scratched from the race as he was being walked onto the track.And congratulations to those lucky fans …