The Village of Lincolnwood is not liable for injuries suffered by a minor in a bicycle accident caused by a sinkhole on a residential street, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled.On June 4, 2018, sixth-grader Denis Hodzic was riding his bicycle near his home in Lincolnwood. As he approached the intersection of Kilpatrick Avenue and Estes Avenue, his front tire hit a sinkhole and the bicycle flipped. He fell and broke his wrist.Hodzic’s mother, plaintiff Jelena Babic, filed a lawsuit against Lincolnwood …