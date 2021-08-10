Remote bar exams during COVID-19 have proven even more heart-pounding than some Illinois law graduates expected, with technical issues serving as a rude interruption.Mike Fredendall, a graduate of the University of Illinois College of Law, said his computer went “all black” during the essay portion of his July exam. He had taken tests by provider ExamSoft in the past without issue.Fredendall said when his computer stopped working, he left his exam room to turn on his cellphone and call the provided technical support number …