This is the second of a two-part series on virtual jury trials. The first part explored the positive aspects of holding virtual jury trials during a pandemic — safety, efficiency and the ability to see people maskless. This part addresses some of the potential downsides of virtual jury trials.For each pro of virtual jury trials, there’s a corresponding con, and the cons go beyond practical considerations and right to the center of the U.S. Constitution.Now, because no court has ever stumbled upon the necessity …