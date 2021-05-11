Two Chicago businesses denied insurance coverage for the income they lost when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s closure orders forced them to suspend operations do not have a case for breach of contract, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly dismissed the lawsuit the businesses — Bittersweet Pastry Shop and Blowtique, a hair and makeup salon — filed against Westfield National Insurance Co.Bittersweet and Blowtique maintain the losses they incurred following Pritzker’s March 2020 …