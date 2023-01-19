A former actor does not own copyrights to 20 photographs he posted on his Facebook page depicting himself posing with celebrities, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed Vivek Shah’s lawsuit accusing a dozen media companies — including The Atlantic Monthly Group, E! Entertainment Television LLC and Vox Media LLC — of copyright infringement for reproducing the photos without his consent after he was …