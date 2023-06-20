Truck drivers working for two delivery services are employees protected by Illinois law, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois ruled the drivers who brought a class-action lawsuit against the delivery businesses are the businesses’ employees.He rejected the argument that the drivers are independent contractors who are not covered by the state’s Wage Payment and Collection Act.Leinenweber conceded contracts between the drivers and …