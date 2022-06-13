A fitness club member who alleges the cover on a swimming pool grate broke under her foot and caused permanent injuries is barred from pursuing negligence claims against the club, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of LTF Club Operations Co. Inc. in a lawsuit filed by Trisha Heidrich. Weisman ruled exculpatory clauses in the membership usage agreement Heidrich signed when she joined LTF’s Life Time Fitness …