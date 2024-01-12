Walgreen Co. waited too long to seek to arbitrate claims that it misled customers about the strength of three of its pain-relief products, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois denied Walgreens’ motion to compel the plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit to arbitrate the claims she brought under various state consumer protection statutes.Rowland noted Walgreens did not invoke the arbitration clause included in the terms and conditions …