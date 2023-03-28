A man who alleges Walmart charged him more at the checkout lane for certain items than the price listed on the store shelf did not state a case against the retail giant under Illinois law, a federal judge ruled. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed plaintiff Yoram Kahn’s individual claims against Walmart with prejudice and his claims on behalf of a proposed class action without prejudice.Kahn did not adequately allege all the elements of his claim under the …