A Walmart facility did not engage in sex discrimination by putting employees injured on the job on light duty while forcing pregnant workers with lifting or other physical restrictions to take unpaid leave, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing Walmart Distribution Center #6025 in Menomonie, Wis., of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act by enforcing a …