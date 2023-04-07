Walmart will have to face a premises liability claim from a customer who says she hurt her knee by slipping on a loose zip tie in a store, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood ruled that while some of the plaintiff’s arguments were speculative, there is evidence to suggest that Walmart could be liable for her injury.Ana Cristina Escobar sued Walmart in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging premises liability.Escobar alleged that she needed knee surgery after she slipped …