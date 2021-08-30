Two Chicago police officers had probable cause to stop and search a driver suspected of conducting a drug deal even though they had not personally observed the purported transaction, a federal judge held. In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman denied Edward Humphrey’s motion to suppress the 80 grams of cocaine police found in a sock in his jacket pocket.The warrantless search did not violate the U.S Constitution, Feinerman wrote.Citing United States v. Stewart, 902 F.3d 664 (7th Cir. 2018), he …