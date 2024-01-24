OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state attorney general announced a $149.5 million settlement Wednesday with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, more than four years after the state sued the company over its role fueling the opioid addiction crisis.Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s announcement came as opioid overdose deaths have risen across the state, with 2,048 in 2022 — more than twice as many deaths as there were in 2019, according to the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health …