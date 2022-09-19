Fifteen years after an en banc decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted a two-step standard for deciding when to recruit pro bono counsel for pro se litigants, the court revisited its analysis to answer another important question: “May district courts make the decision whether to recruit counsel under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1915(e)(1) based, in part, on considerations of the strength or weakness of the underlying claims — in short, based on assessments of a litigant’s prospect of prevailing?” Yes, the court …