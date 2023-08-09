Waukegan Gaming, LLC lost a bid to revive its suit seeking damages over a purported agreement with the City of Waukegan granting it exclusive authority to develop a casino in the area. A state appellate panel found the agreement was invalid due to amendments made to the Illinois Gambling Act in 2019 that gave the Illinois Gaming Board exclusive authority to regulate gaming and gambling licenses.In a written opinion Tuesday, a panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court found that Lake County Circuit Court’s dismissal of …