A fitness-for-duty evaluation conducted after a Waukegan police officer shot a man to death is not shielded by the psychotherapist-patient privilege, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani directed the city of Waukegan to turn over the evaluation and other records related to officer Rolando Villafuerte’s mental health to plaintiff Paige McEwan.McEwan filed an excessive force lawsuit after Villafuerte fired three shots into the windshield of a car in which she was a …