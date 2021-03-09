The Women’s Bar Association of Illinois honored five judges Monday at its annual judicial reception.U.S. District Judge Jorge Luis Alonso, 1st District Appellate Court Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan, Cook County Circuit Judges Anna Helen Demacopoulos, Christopher E. Lawler and Rena Marie Van Tine were all recognized at the virtual ceremony with the Mary Heftel Hooton Award for “exceptional leadership, professionalism, and efforts in advancing women in the law.” Judge Hooton, the award’s namesake, became the first woman elected …