We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman ever to become a United States Supreme Court Justice, and a remarkable and trailblazing champion of women’s rights and civil rights.Among her innumerable accomplishments, Ginsburg founded the Women’s Rights Project in 1972 during her tenure with the ACLU. The following year, she became the project’s general counsel. In this role, Ginsburg argued six gender discrimination cases before the United States Supreme Court, …