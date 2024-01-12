Cook County’s 5th Municipal District courthouse in Bridgeview closed unexpectedly Friday after it lost power as a winter storm hammered the Chicago area.Several courthouses were already closed Friday in anticipation of inclement weather, including the Michael A. Bilandic Building downtown, which houses the Illinois Supreme Court and 1st District Appellate Court. It is conducting operations remotely.The DuPage County Courthouse closed at 2 p.m., according to an email from Chief Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton,Most other Cook …